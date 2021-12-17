Why is filming for Sex Education Season 4 delayed? Know more on release, cast!

The comedy-drama Sex Education is already renewed for Season 4 in September, after the release of Season 3 on Netflix. And now fans are eagerly looking forward to Sex Education Season 4. The series is created and written by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The Moordale High school students are grown up in the previous season and the institution is going to shut down. As Sex education Season 4 has been renewed a few months ago, therefore we should have the patience to get more updates on it. However, according to Netflix Life, the fourth season's filming is reportedly set to commence in April 2022, while the filming is set to conclude in November 2022.

The release date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be revealed. But if the production starts in April and continues through November, then the post-production work would take at least another six months. Thus, fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

We all know that majority of Netflix's shows were delayed due to the pandemic situation across the world. However, the reason behind Sex Education Season 4's delay is not the same as other series. The filming for Sex Education Season 4 is getting delayed because the creators are still casting new faces and there are some undisclosed reasons.

Lauren Evans, the Casting Director announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 on November. In an interview with backstage.com, Lauren Evans said, "We wanted to find an eclectic ensemble that felt fresh and diverse. The auditions were fantastic. I would laugh all day even after reading the same scene multiple times, and I resigned myself to covering my face with the script. This was definitely the case with Connor Swindells' audition for Adam. I had met Connor when I auditioned him a few years prior and really liked him but had never seen him do comedy. He was the first person I taped for this role, and it was one of the best tapes I have ever done."

The Netflix series ended its third season leaving several unanswered questions and there will be two additions in the fourth season as the characters are on the final stage of schooling. The two newbies are called Abbi and Kent, with the document shedding a bit of light on what the characters will be like.

Abbi is described as a young trans woman with "a 90s Winona Ryder vibe who is confident and self-assured in her gender identity. Abbi is the leader of the group and the queen bee of the college". All the other cast are expected to return in Sex education Season 4.

