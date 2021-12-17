The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 8: Laginas could see more proof of a buried ship

The History Channel's reality series 'The Curse of Oak Island' has already drawn audience interest with several new discoveries. In the upcoming Episode 8 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9, it would be interesting to see what the Laginas do next in order to accomplish their mission of solving the 226-year-old mystery of the Oak Island.

We already got hints that there could be gold treasures in the Oak Island. Brothers Marty and Rick Lagina and their team found something suspicious in the eighth season. That suspicious element was gold in the murky depths of the Island.

At the end of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8, the team is getting closer to the exact money pit. They were convinced that their theories are working right and they would find out the hidden treasures.

Meanwhile, the team discovered strong scientific evidence of the fact that there are massive amounts of silver in the soil near the Money Pit. They also found a cemented area with traces of gold, osmium, and several other metals. The Laginas are hopeful that they will definitely find the world's rarest metal.

On the other hand, they also learned that their theories and Zena Halpern's templar map are similar. Therefore Lagina brothers are on the right path.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7, the team continued digging through the money pit area to find silver treasures. The Laginas and their team narrow in on suspects for who may have been behind the Oak Island mystery as the swamp reveals more of its secrets.

In the meantime, unfortunately, some of the archeologists left The Curse of Oak Island show. As noted by Monster and Critics, since Laird Niven and Liz Michaels excavated a piece of First Nation Mi'kmaq pottery, the work of the Oak Island archaeologists has been under threat.

Nova Scotia's Dept. of Communities, Culture, and Heritage (CCH) and the Acadia First Nation Council ordered to cease operations in a large area surrounding the swamp until they can get their own people investigating the site. Although they are terminated, Laird Niven will stay as the advisor in the team.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 8 is titled "Deeper Digs, Bigger Stakes." In this episode, the team will get strong evidence of the fact that a ship is buried deep in the swamp. They'll be delighted to find the evidence while digging the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 8 will premiere on History Channel on December 21, 2021. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

