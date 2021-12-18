Entertainment News Roundup: Nicole Kidman has a laugh playing Lucille Ball; Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Nicole Kidman has a laugh playing Lucille Ball

Nicole Kidman is having fun. The Oscar-winning Australian actress got her first real chance at physical comedy when playing the beloved American comedian Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos" and she is loving it.

Deaths at Travis Scott concert due to accidental suffocation, medical examiner says

The 10 people who died in a stampede at rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last month accidentally suffocated, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday. The victims, aged 9 to 27 years old, died of compression asphyxia, the examiner's report concluded, essentially crushed to death in the crowd surrounding the stage. Another 300 people were injured among the audience of 50,000 people.

Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Media company Warner Music Group said on Thursday it had acquired 300 Entertainment, the music label behind artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Mary J. Blige. The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal was worth about $400 million.

'Avatar' director James Cameron's inspirations laid bare in art book

Movie director James Cameron has created some of the most striking images on screen, from the sinking of the ocean liner in "Titanic" to Sigourney Weaver battling with an extraterrestrial creature in "Aliens." The original concepts and characters stem from his early days as a young artist in Canada, as revealed in the book "Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron," which shows how his early ideas evolved into films.

AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie at its U.S. theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Friday nearly 1.1 million people watched "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in its theaters in the United States, a record opening for a movie across the company's theaters in December. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" , produced by Sony Corp's movie studio and Walt Disney Co, stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ.

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's cellphone in 'Rust' shooting probe

Police obtained a search warrant on Thursday for actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone in the investigation of October's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," court documents showed. The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court nearly two weeks after a prosecutor overseeing the probe said that some people who handled guns on the film set may end up facing criminal charges stemming from Halyna Hutchins' death.

'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault accusations

"Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth denied sexual assault accusations reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual. Noth plays the romantic partner Mr. Big, or Big, in the HBO television series and its new sequel "And Just Like That."

'Spider-man' mania sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters

"Spider-man: No Way Home" took in $50 million at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters on Thursday, the third-highest total for preview showings ahead of what is expected to be a massive weekend at cinemas that have struggled through the pandemic. The opening day sales set a record for the COVID-19 era. Box office analysts predict total domestic receipts for "No Way Home" through the weekend could reach as high as $240 million, which would land it in the top five movie debuts of all time.

A Minute With: Nile Rodgers on guitars, music and charity

After a career spanning six decades, veteran guitarist, composer and producer Nile Rodgers is focused on his charity work as much as music these days. The Grammy Award winner who rose to fame in the 1970s with band Chic and hit song "Le Freak", has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music including David Bowie and Madonna and been an influential guitarist, but is now selling some prized possessions for charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)