Maha: 36 fall ill after having prasad; condition of all stable, says official

Thirty-six people fell ill after having prasad in a village in Panvel, an official said on Sunday.

The prasad was distributed at a temple in Rithghar on Saturday on the occasion of 'Datta Jayanti', Panvel tehsildar Vijay Talekar told PTI.

''Thirty-six people complained of giddiness, nausea and stomach problems after having prasad. They were admitted in a hospital and many have been discharged too. All are stable at the moment. A medical team is in the village to monitor the situation,'' he said.

