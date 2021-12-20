Charlie Barnett reveals interesting facts on Russian Doll Season 2!

Fans have a big hope from the creators of Russian Doll as Season 2's renewal was announced on June 11, 2019. Many may not know that Leslye Headland, one of the creators, already pitched the series for the three-season story. Leslye Headland stated that they would move with the further season if Russian Doll Season 2 receives positive reviews and a huge success.

Fans believe Russian Doll Season 2 will have same number of episodes (i.e., eight episodes) like the previous one. However, they (fans) are disappointed as the streaming giant is silent on the making of second season.

Russian Doll was released on Netflix on February 1, 2019. The drama has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. The nominations include Natasha Lyonne for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Allison Silverman for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Ammy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne & Leslye Headland for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Christopher Place for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program, and the series (Russian Doll) itself for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Russian Doll Season 2's filming commenced in March 2021 after a long delay for the pandemic. The production was set to start in March 2020 but got delayed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie Barnett, who played the role of Alan Zaveri in the first season, has recently shared something interesting as the series enthusiasts await second season. "We just finished the second season right before I walked into doing Ordinary Joe," Charlie Barnett said to TV Insider.

"Though the layers of thought are beyond me sometimes [on Russian Doll], I'm fascinated, love that, and really appreciate it. It's a different kind of complication," Charlie Barnett added.

On the other hand, the Chicago Fire actor Barnett assured that the series is very different. "And Russian Doll is very different, this (Season)," he said. "Those differences show up within 'the principals that have followed up last season," he revealed.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

Also Read: Why is filming for Sex Education Season 4 delayed? Know more on release, cast!