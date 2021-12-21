Film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested by EOW for fraud

Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi has been arrested in connection with a housing fraud case in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police arrested the 49-year-old producer on Monday, he said.

Sanghvi's home productions include films like 'Partner', 'Bhoot Returns' and 'The Attacks of 26/11'.

He was apprehended in connection with selling of two flats, located at Turner Road in suburban Bandra, to a third party and involvement of a corporate group's company where Sanghvi is a director, the official said.

The value of the flats was estimated at Rs 13.74 crore, he said.

The film personality was produced before a local court, which sent him to the EOW custody till December 25, the official added.

According to the complainant in the case Mahendra Ranmal Shah, he had purchased three flats in 2013 at Turner Road from Kamala Infra and Kamala Landmark Properties, companies of the Kamala Landmark group, he said.

Shah then rented out one of the flats to Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, another company of the Kamala Landmark group, the official said.

Sanghvi and one Jitendra Jain are directors of Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd.

The remaining two flats were rented out to Metalica Pvt Ltd, he said.

Though the flats were on rent, Kamala Landmark Properties sold them to a third party, the official said.

On the complaint of Shah, an FIR under IPC sections related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, making a false document, forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document and common intention was registered against Sanghvi and others, he said.

