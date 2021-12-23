Left Menu

Sober is the new sexy, says Pooja Bhatt

It's been five years since actor Pooja Bhatt quit alcohol, and she could not be happier.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:06 IST
Pooja Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been five years since actor Pooja Bhatt quit alcohol, and she could not be happier. On Thursday, Pooja took to Instagram and celebrated her five years of sobriety.

"Sober is the new sexy! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty," she wrote. Pooja also posted a monochrome picture that features her hot avatar, leaving netizens in awe.

Reacting to the post, actor Danish Husain commented, "Your soberness is killing me." Actor Dia Mirza dropped a red heart emoji on the picture.

Reportedly, Pooja stopped drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself." Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'. (ANI)

