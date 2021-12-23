Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 returning with a ‘relatable and heartwarming’ plot

TVING's original series Work Later, Drink Now has been renewed for Season 2 on December 15, 2021. TVING confirmed that the second run of the South Korean drama will return with all the main cast of the first season.

On November 23, the industry representatives announced that the production team of the series is planning to release another season. It is also reported that the second part of the drama is already under production.

Like the first season, Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 will return with a 'relatable and heartwarming' plot of the longtime friends and drinking partners and their excellent chemistry.

Work Later, Drink Now is based on Kakaowebtoon Drinker City Women by Mikkang. It tells the story of three women who go out drinking together after work. Lee Sun Bin starred as Ahn So Hee, a variety show writer, Han Sun Hwa as Han JiYeon, a yoga instructor, and Apink's Jung Eun Ji as Kang Ji Goo, an origami YouTuber.

Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Apink's Jung EunJi, and Super Junior's Choi Siwon will reprise their roles in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2. We might also get to see new faces in the new season. As of now the names of the other cast are yet to be announced.

After the release of season one, the popularity of the K-drama is increasing incessantly. TVING stated, "We decided on and prepared for a second season quickly after the end of the first because of the fans who were eagerly waiting for a new season. Just like the first season, the second season will be a relatable and heartwarming drama about longtime friends and drinking buddies with quirky chemistry."

The release date of Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 has not been revealed yet. Since the K-drama has been renewed within a few days after the release of its first season and the production work is underway, therefore we guess, Season 2 will arrive at the beginning of 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the South Korean series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3's possibilities revealed, what latest we know!