Mindhunter Season 3’s possibilities revealed, what latest we know!

The psychological crime thriller TV series, Mindhunter is a successful series having a score of 79 out of 100 based on 25 critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, this Netflix series, Mindhunter has an approval rating of 97 percent with an average score of 8 out of 10, based on 100 reviews.

The viewers are passionately waiting to see Mindhunter Season 3 streaming on Netflix. The second season was released by Netflix on August 16, 2019. The first season debuted on October 13, 2017. Fans had a hope of having third season in this year (2021) considering the gap of two years between first and second seasons.

Many fans are aware that Netflix made an announcement in January 2020 that the potential for Mindhunter Season 3 was on indefinite hold as one of the executive producers, David Fincher wanted to pursue other projects but might "revisit [the series] in the future".

David Fincher already shared the obstacles of having Mindhunter Season 3. "For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs," he said.

A few weeks back, Netflix took to social media to tease a new project called "Voir," which would be a documentary series of cinema essays by David Fincher. The global enthusiasts of Mindhunter considered it could be Season 3. But the director of Mindhunter Season 1 episodes 3 and 4, Asif Kapadia was observed supporting the series' fans and suggesting them to urge for Season 3 and let the streaming giant know their interest and demand for the series.

"Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter," he tweeted.

On the other hand, we had seen Fincher having a conversation with Vulture some months back. He stated that Mindhunter might not return with Season 3 and one of his causes was budget. "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," Fincher opined.

