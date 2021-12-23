Creators still silent on Prison School Season 2 while original manga writer launching a new manga!

Prison School fans are waiting for the second season for the past five years. Even though the anime series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews, creators are still silent on Prison School Season 2. However, it has not been canceled either.

Meanwhile, Prison School writer Akira Hiramoto is launching a new manga which will start from March 2022. The manga will be serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. The title and plot of the new manga are still under wraps, but the magazine reported that the manga could be a romantic comedy.

The Monthly Shonen Magazine teased the manga as a "traditional romantic comedy." Akira Hiramoto's 'Me and the Devil Blues' is one of the manga launched in 2004 but was on a break after 2008. It again began in 2015. Hiramoto written and illustrated several other popular manga, such as 'Agonashi Gen to Ore Monogatari', 'Yarisugi Companion to Atashi Monogatari', 'Youkei Seijuku Onna Hilda', 'Prison School' and 'Raw Hero.'

Hiramoto launched Prison School in Kodansha's Young Magazine in February 2011 and ended it in December 2017. Director Tsutomu Mizushima made the first 12 episodes of the Prison School anime based on 28 volumes (with 277 chapters) of the original manga. This means that 200 more chapters are left to be used for Prison School Season 2 or more seasons if they want to make those.

Additionally, Prison School ended on several cliffhangers. No wonder the viewers of the popular anime are waiting for Prison School 2.

At present, the producer of Prison School, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal. After they released Prison School in 2015, director Tsutomu Mizushima and SHIROBAKO were contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter. He commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

At the time, the director told that he was willing to do Prison School Season 2, but it looks like the scenario has changed now. Currently, there are no updates on the anime.

However, fans can enjoy the new, upcoming manga by Akira Hiramoto, which will begin in 2022. Who knows the manga can also be adapted to an anime series in the future like they did it for Prison School. Stay tuned to get more updates on manga and anime series.

