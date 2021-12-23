Dr. Stone Chapter 224: Will Kingdom of Science heroes land safely on moon?

Riichiro Inagaki-written Japanese manga Dr. Stone has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2017, with its chapters collected in twenty-three tankōbon volumes as of November 2021.

Dr. Stone Chapter 224 is the upcoming installment to be released after a break of one week next Sunday. The scan for Dr. Stone Chapter 224 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version. The story of Dr. Stone follows teenage scientific genius SenkuIshigami, who plans to rebuild civilization after humans were mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years.

In the latest chapter, we saw that the three heroes from Kingdom in Science, SenkuIshigami, Kohaku, and Stanley Snyder have finished arranging all the equipment they need for the trip to the moon. Senku, Kohaku and Stanley wear their spacesuits and get ready for the departure. Will the three heroes land safely on the moon in Dr. Stone Chapter 224?

Dr. Stone has been on this trip to the moon. He agrees to help the heroes in their journey. Why-man will also help them. The elder sister of Kohaku reminds her brother to keep contacts with Why-man in Dr. Stone Chapter 223.

Senku reminds Stan that smoking is not allowed in a space ship. As Senku will come to the moon for the first time, the other heroes are getting emotional. Senku comes to know that five percent of humans died on the moon. So he and his team have taken every possible precaution.

Senku, Kohaku and Stanley enter the space rocket and leave the Earth. The Science of Kingdom crew wonders what awaits their three heroes on the moon. They start the count down as the rock gets ready for launch. They are both petrified, and the countdown reaches one. Fans will witness the Science kingdom crews heading towards the moon in Dr. Stone Chapter 224.

Dr. Stone Chapter 224 is set to be released on January 3, 2022. The spoilers of the upcoming chapter will circulate on the internet within a week. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump's official website. The latest chapters are available on VIZ Media & Shueisha's online magazine. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230: Kawaki's confidence to become a Genin could plummet