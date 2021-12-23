Left Menu

Is The Croods 3 possible after the making of Family Tree? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:40 IST
Is The Croods 3 possible after the making of Family Tree? Know in detail!
The story of 'The Croods: Family Tree' has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. Image Credit: The Croods: Family Tree Series / YouTube
  • Country:
  • United States

The Croods: A New Age, also known as The Croods 2, premiered on November 25, 2020, in theatres. The first movie launched in 2013 that brought massive success and The Croods 2 grossed over 215 million dollars worldwide against its 65 million dollar budget and received generally positive reviews, with critics calling it "a decent-enough follow-up" and praising the cast. The film was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Now fans passionately waiting for The Croods 3.

As of now, there is no announcement on The Croods 3 but a series named, "The Croods: Family Tree" has already launched its first season on September 23, 2021, on Hulu and Peacock. The series starts from the end of The Croods 2.

The story has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series tells the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Betterman's. The story portrays how they live under the same roof.

The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 is yet to be renewed. However, there is a chance for a second season and fans are expecting it as the creators had decided to start a new series on it.

Now fans are wondering the less possibility of The Croods 3 as the creators have revealed the third installment's plot in the series.

On the other hand, The Croods 3 can also be possible in the future if the creators find a new storyline for the third installment in the future. This totally depends on their decision.

The Croods 3 doesn't have an official announcement on its renewal. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

