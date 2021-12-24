Ranveer Singh shares picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding original 83 World Cup trophy

Left Menu

On the release day of his cricket drama '83' on Friday, actor Ranveer Singh shared an adorable picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani with the actual 1983 World Cup that the Indian Cricket Team had won.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:39 IST
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the release day of his cricket drama '83' on Friday, actor Ranveer Singh shared an adorable picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani with the actual 1983 World Cup that the Indian Cricket Team had won. Alongside the image, Ranveer wrote, "Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (ps: that's the actual cup!)."

Ranveer's mother was recently spotted at '83' grand premiere in Mumbai. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 cricket World Cup win. Ranveer has essayed the role of Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk among others are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

