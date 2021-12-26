JoJo and Dexter Darden are engaged

Singer JoJo has announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden.

The ''Too Little Too Late'' hitmaker shared the news on Instagram on Christmas Day.

''Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!'' JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal.

The singer, who turned 31 earlier this week, also thanked the ''Saved By The Bell'' star for ''the most epic birthday surprise ever''.

''And for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden (sic)'' she added.

Darden, 30, replied in the comment section: ''Yupppppp... thank you for being my forever.'' JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Noelle Levesque, released her album 'Trying Not to Think About It' in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)