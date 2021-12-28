Left Menu

Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma's son tests positive for coronavirus

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma's son Haroon has contracted coronavirus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:27 IST
Ranvir Shorey, Konkana Sensharma and their son Haroon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma's son Haroon has contracted coronavirus. On Tuesday, Ranvir took to Twitter and informed his followers that his son tested positive for COVID-19 while they were returning from Goa to Mumbai.

"My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive," he tweeted. Ranvir also shared that he and his son are asymptomatic and have quarantined themselves.

"We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India," he added. Meanwhile, a total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

