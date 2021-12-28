More scope for performance in commercial films than an indie: Allu Arjun

It's a misconception that potboiler films don't provide a platform to the actors to explore their skills, says Allu Arjun who wants to be known as ''a star performer'' rather than a star.

Arjun, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, said his recently released film ''Pushpa: The Rise'' gave him an opportunity to try something different.

While the 39-year-old actor likes to play to his ''strengths'', he doesn't stick to his comfort zone.

'''Pushpa' is a film that really pushed me to do something different. I wanted to be known as a star performer, that is my aim. People always misjudge that commercial films don't have scope for performances. There is tremendous scope rather, which is untapped. We need to explore it.

''There is more scope for performance in a commercial film than an indie or in parallel cinema. In parallel cinema, your performance is scene based, while in commercial films, it is dance, action, and scene based. In 'Pushpa', even if I dance less, I am still in character. Before 'Pushpa', it was 'Rudhramadevi' (which) is not just the usual film. It was about performance, no dance and less action,'' Arjun told PTI in an interview here.

Billed as a pan India multilingual action-thriller, ''Pushpa: The Rise'' is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling that follows the violence that erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Released on December 17 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the first part of the film has amassed Rs 275 crores gross in 11 days.

Arjun said the team is pleasantly surprised with the overwhelming response to ''Pushpa: Rise'', especially in the Hindi-speaking market. The film earned Rs 39.95 crore in Hindi since its release.

''We are glad that so many people are coming to theatres after a long time in this whole pandemic and enjoying the film. We were not expecting this big response, it is a huge surprise for us,'' he added.

In his two decade-long career, the actor has featured in action films such as ''Bunny'', ''Arya'' series, ''Desamuduru'', ''Parugu'', ''Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'', and biographical period action movie ''Rudhramadevi''.

In his latest, ''Pushpa: The Rise'', Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region.

The actor said he shed his 'megastar image' to play this character in the most realistic manner.

''I wanted to make it as a pan Indian film because the subject is such. It is a difficult film to shoot, physically, mentally. This film has a tone of seriousness, unlike my other films. I was looking at this role as an opportunity, which nobody ever did. We are used to seeing this kind of role in Tamil cinema but not here,'' he said.

Arjun said he took classes to learn the dialect spoken in Rayalaseema.

''I normally speak in the Andhra dialect. Besides, we shot some action sequences in a forest for about 50 to 70 days, it also was physically very tiring.'' During his growing up years, he said he had heard many stories about the smuggling of the red sanders and the actor believes the subject may have generated curiosity among the audience about ''Pushpa''.

''We have heard about red sandalwood since it happens in Andhra Pradesh. It is not an alien topic for us. But it is an interesting backdrop for other languages.

''We were banking on the uniqueness of it. It (The plant) grows here in Andhra Pradesh. All of this makes it a very authentic story... We hope the authenticity of the subject will appeal to the people.'' The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

Malayalam cinema star Faasil, who makes his Telugu debut with the film, plays the menacing Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in ''Pushpa: The Rise''.

Arjun said working with Faasil was a wonderful experience.

''I have seen a couple of his films. He is a good actor. He has justified the role in 'Pushpa'. He is a very hardworking and sincere actor and that's what has brought him where he is today. I respect his work. It has been a great pleasure working with him.'' The movie marks Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar -- the two have delivered two blockbusters 2004 ''Arya'' and its sequel ''Arya 2'' (2009).

The second part of the film, ''Pushpa: The Rule'', produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, will go on floors in March.

''When part one works there are tremendous expectations from part two. It is going to be challenging. We are now well prepared to shoot for the film,'' Arjun added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)