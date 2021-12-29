'Matrix' producer says fourth could have happened without Lana Wachowski at helm

''The Matrix Resurrections'' producer James McTeigue says studio Warner Bros was at one point definitely considering making the fourth ''Matrix'' film without director Lana Wachowski.

The backroom talks for the potential new movie found a mention in ''The Matrix Resurrections'', which released worldwide earlier this month.

In the Wachowski-directed movie, Thomas Anderson aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes himself to be a video game designer responsible for a popular trilogy series called Matrix.

During one scene, Neo is told by his boss Jonathan Groff's Smith that the video game's parent company Warner Bros wants to make a sequel to the game, with or without its creators.

In an interview with Collider, McTeigue said the scene certainly has a grain of truth.

''I think when you've had a franchise with that much potential money-making capability, there's always talk. It's in the same way that the Marvel universe repeats and turns in on itself, or you have 'Spider-Man,' or you have 'Iron Man,' or 'Thor.' There's always a potential to update those movies just because of the possibility of making the money and telling new stories,'' the producer said.

''I shouldn't say it's just a purely fiscal thought. But yeah, look, there was versions out there, but they hadn't landed on the right version. So when Lana eventually came back around and said, 'Look. I'm interested in making another movie,' of course, they went with the filmmaker who was the genesis of the 'Matrix','' he added.

''Resurrections'', the fourth film in the ''Matrix'' franchise and the first since 2003's ''The Matrix Revolutions'', features Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

