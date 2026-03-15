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TDP Demands Explanation from Eluru MP Over Drug Allegations

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has asked Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar to explain allegations of drug use at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Kumar was among those detained after reportedly testing positive for drugs. The TDP seeks a written explanation and has sidelined Kumar from party activities pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:46 IST
TDP Demands Explanation from Eluru MP Over Drug Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is urging Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar to address serious allegations related to drug consumption in Hyderabad. The request for an explanation follows an incident on March 14, when Kumar was among those detained for alleged drug use.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and local police raided a farmhouse in Moinabad, owned by former BRS MLA Rohith Reddy, where the alleged offences occurred. The raid led to the detention of 11 individuals who reportedly tested positive for drugs.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao has instructed Kumar to clarify his involvement in writing within five days. Meanwhile, the party has asked Kumar to refrain from participating in party activities until the findings are reviewed. The leadership will decide on subsequent actions based on Kumar's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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