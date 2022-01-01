Anees Bazmee plans to make a suspense thriller, a comedy and a love story

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, best known for his mass entertainers like ''Ready'', ''No Entry'', ''Welcome'' and ''Singh is Kinng'', said he has started working on his next directorial venture and has three stories in the pipeline, including a love story, a suspense thriller and a comedy.

As the writer-director is awaiting the release of ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, he has begun work on three films simultaneously. ''During the pandemic, I have written a love story, it is a youthful story but not a college set-up. I am also working on a suspense thriller on lines of 'Deewangee' (his 2002 film with Ajay Devgn) and a comedy. The comedy film is not a 'No Entry' sequel. It is about three heroes, two heroines and there is a family too,'' Bazmee told PTI. The director said that he will soon be finalising the scripts for the three projects.

''One of the three films will go on floors this year. I think the comedy film will go on floors first. I love comedy as a genre and most of my films are comedy,'' he added. Bazmee's upcoming movie is ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', which will arrive in cinema halls on March 25.

The horror-comedy also starring Tabu is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

''The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is completed and we are in post-production. We have made this film amid the pandemic with a lot of difficulty. We are looking forward to releasing it in March, hopefully things will be okay then,'' Bazmee said.

''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

