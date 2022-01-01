Left Menu

4 workers killed in mishap at TN fireworks unit

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four workers were killed and eight others injured in a fire accident at a fireworks unit on Saturday at a village near here, police said.

Citing preliminary information, a police official here told PTI that the accident in the premises of a fireworks manufacturing unit involved a blaze and four men were killed and eight others injured.

The unit is located at a village approximately 30 kilometers from here and a probe is on and the cause of the accident would also be ascertained, he said adding the fireworks manufacturing facility appeared to be licensed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

