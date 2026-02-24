Left Menu

Ukraine's power company says end to Slovak electricity supplies to have no effect on system

Slovak Prime Minister Robert ‌Fico said on Monday his country's power grid operator would refuse any Ukrainian requests for emergency supplies until oil flows resume via the Druzhba pipeline, ⁠which ​runs from ⁠Russia through Ukraine to Central Europe. Ukrenergo said Ukraine had last sought emergency ⁠supplies from Slovakia more than a month ago and in small ​volumes.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 03:28 IST
Ukraine's power company says end to Slovak electricity supplies to have no effect on system

Ukraine's national power company ​said on Monday that any ​refusal by Slovakia ‌to extend ​emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine on demand would have no effect on the country's ‌power system. "The likely halt to emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will in no way affect the situation in Ukraine's unified power ‌system," Ukrenergo said in a statement. Slovak Prime Minister Robert ‌Fico said on Monday his country's power grid operator would refuse any Ukrainian requests for emergency supplies until oil flows resume via the Druzhba pipeline, ⁠which ​runs from ⁠Russia through Ukraine to Central Europe.

Ukrenergo said Ukraine had last sought emergency ⁠supplies from Slovakia more than a month ago and in small ​volumes. "In general, emergency assistance from Slovakia has been a rare ⁠occurrence. At issue are short-term supplies," it said. Shipments of Russian oil ⁠to ​Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba have been cut off since January 27, when Kyiv said a Russian drone ⁠strike hit pipeline equipment in Western Ukraine.

Fico made his announcement ⁠as European ⁠ministers were unable to persuade Slovakia and its neighbour Hungary to drop threats of retaliatory action ‌against Ukraine ‌for delays in resuming flows. (Reporting ​by Ron Popeski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Paralyzing blizzard hits US Northeast, closing roads and canceling flights

UPDATE 4-Paralyzing blizzard hits US Northeast, closing roads and canceling ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump funding freeze added millions to cost of NY tunnel project, manager says

UPDATE 1-Trump funding freeze added millions to cost of NY tunnel project, m...

 Global
3
Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi attacks

 Global
4
Major grid failure triggers nationwide blackout in Dominican Republic

Major grid failure triggers nationwide blackout in Dominican Republic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026