Eight Bengali films lined up for release in first two months of 2022

With several Bengali movies doing well at the box office since mid-2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tollywood is geared up for eight theatrical releases in the first two months of 2022.

The success of football icon Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari's biopic 'Golondaaj', released in Durga Puja, and 'Tonic', a story of loneliness and communication between two people, which is running houseful since its release on December 24, has instilled confidence among producers and distributors to take the cinema hall route, an industry analyst said on Saturday.

While 'Golondaaj' collected over Rs 2 crore within a week of its release in theatres, 'Tonic' is recording houseful shows in the last one week while the figures are being assessed, the analyst said.

In January and February, 'Abar Bochor Kuri Pore', '8/12' (based on revolutionaries Binay, Badal and Dinesh), 'Dharmajuddho', 'Swastik Sanket', 'Kakababur Protyaborton', 'Baba Baby O', 'Kishmish' and 'Aparajito' (a tribute to Satyajit Ray) will be released in theatres and multiplexes.

Of the eight films, 'Kakababur Protyaborton' is mounted on a big scale after the first teaser was unveiled a year back but the film release stalled due to the pandemic.

''We are confident of a good turnout in the theatres when the Srijit Mukherji directorial is released in West Bengal and across the country,'' a spokesperson of the production house of the movie said.

Arun Roy, director of '8/12', said, ''My movie is meant for the big screen. We have recaptured the hours-long gun-battle at Writers' Building in which a notorious British officer was killed. Such a film is not for OTT platforms.'' 'Baba Baby O', a movie about parenthood, and 'Aparajito' are among the keenly awaited films.

'Aparajito' director Anik Dutta said, ''I wish my movie is seen by the audience in theatres.'' Twenty-three movies were released in 2020 and 2021 whenever the COVID situation eased a bit, an industry source said.

Of these, 'Dracula Sir', 'Dictionary', 'Shrilatahanir Pore' (starring Soumitra Chatterjee), 'Tangra Blues', 'Mukhosh', 'Binisutoy', 'Shororipu 2', 'Ekannoborti' and 'Abhijatrik' evoked average response, the source said.

''West Bengal was among the first states where movies were released in theatres in August 2021 after relaxations were announced,'' a spokesperson of a big production house said.

