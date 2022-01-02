Left Menu

Winter carnival attracts huge tourist footfall at JK's Patnitop hill resort

The carnival coincided with the New Year celebrations amid snowfall season at Patnitop which is a major attraction for the tourists in Jammu region.The event was a confluence of local Dogri art, ethnic cuisines, cultural performances, run activities, snow games and adventure activities to engage the tourists and showcase indigenous culture with other engaging activities during the celebrations, he said.Singh said the festival was a major attraction for the tourists who visited Patnitop and enjoyed the beautiful snowfall with the Dance-Music-Adventure-Food fest.

The two-day Patnitop winter carnival witnessed a huge footfall of tourists who visited Sanasar, Kud and Batote to celebrate the New Year, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), Sher Singh, the carnival was organised to promote tourism in Patnitop and its surrounding areas.

He said the carvinal was organised by the PDA in collaboration with the Tourism Department and the district administrations of Ramban and Udhampur.

A large number of tourists from all over India, especially Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Karnataka thronged the Padoora area at Patnitop and enjoyed the activities during the mega event amidst strict Covid protocols, Singh said. He said tourists were enthralled by many musical performances.

The main attraction of the programme was the thrilling performance of renowned Punjabi singers Lakhwinder Vadali and Sangram Hanjra, the official said. The carnival coincided with the New Year celebrations amid snowfall season at Patnitop which is a major attraction for the tourists in Jammu region.

''The event was a confluence of local Dogri art, ethnic cuisines, cultural performances, run activities, snow games and adventure activities to engage the tourists and showcase indigenous culture with other engaging activities during the celebrations,” he said.

Singh said the festival was a major attraction for the tourists who visited Patnitop and enjoyed the beautiful snowfall with the Dance-Music-Adventure-Food fest.

