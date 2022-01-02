Left Menu

Hulu reveals title of new series on Kardashians-Jenners

The new series on the stars of the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is simply titled The Kardashians, streaming platform Hulu has announced.A teaser of the upcoming show, which is expected to debut on Hulu later this year, was also unveiled on the platforms official YouTube page.Matriarch Kris Jenner, who along with various members of her family moved to Hulu following their 20-season run on E

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-01-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 11:49 IST
Hulu reveals title of new series on Kardashians-Jenners
  • Country:
  • United States

The new series on the stars of the reality TV show ''Keeping Up With The Kardashians'' is simply titled ''The Kardashians'', streaming platform Hulu has announced.

A teaser of the upcoming show, which is expected to debut on Hulu later this year, was also unveiled on the platform's official YouTube page.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, who along with various members of her family moved to Hulu following their 20-season run on E! with ''Keeping Up With The Kardashians'', said the series is the ''next chapter'' in their lives as a family.

''In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. ''The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch,'' she added.

According to Deadline, the teaser features Kris, along with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wishing everyone a happy new year.

''When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins,'' the clip reveals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022