Techie dies after tree falls on him, kin escape

Mangaluru, Jan 2 PTI A 43-year-old man who was on his way in a car to Bengaluru from Pavanje near here died on Sunday after a tree fell on him, police sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:08 IST
Mangaluru, Jan 2 (PTI): A 43-year-old man who was on his way in a car to Bengaluru from Pavanje near here died on Sunday after a tree fell on him, police sources said. The deceased was Suresh Navada, an employee of a software company in Bengaluru, the sources said.

He was travelling with his wife and two children. He had come to his mother’s house at Pavanje on December 23. The family was on their way back to Bommanahalli in Bengaluru.

Suresh stopped the car at Addahole near Shiradi Ghat after hearing some sound in the car, the sources said.

He was getting down from the car when a tree fell on him. He died on the spot. His wife and both the children escaped unhurt, they said.

Police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

