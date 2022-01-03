Left Menu

Shree Jagannath Temple reopens after three days

PTI | Puri | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

After remaining closed for three days since December 31, the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple here reopened for devotees on Monday, an official said.

The 12th-century shrine was closed to avoid big crowds around New Year amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said. All rituals by priests and servitors continued in the temple during the three-day period, he said, adding, sanitization exercise was also carried out in the shrine.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure ease of devotees while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, the official added.

