Shree Jagannath Temple reopens after three days

After remaining closed for three days since December 31, the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple here reopened for devotees on Monday, an official said.

The 12th-century shrine was closed to avoid big crowds around New Year amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said. All rituals by priests and servitors continued in the temple during the three-day period, he said, adding, sanitization exercise was also carried out in the shrine.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure ease of devotees while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, the official added.

