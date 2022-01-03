Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' goes on floors

Telugu-Tamil bilingual film ''Sir'', starring Dhanush, began production in Hyderabad on Monday.

The film is billed as an ''ambitious journey of a common man''. Also titled ''Vaathi'', the movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of ''Rang De'' and ''Tholiprema'' fame.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter.

''An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan,'' the makers wrote in a tweet.

The GV Prakash Kumar musical is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Samyuktha.

Dhanush's latest release was filmmaker Aanand L Rai's ''Atrangi Re'', co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a special role.

The actor has a packed slate with films like Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller ''Maaran'', actioner ''Thiruchitrambalam'', his director-brother Selvaraghavan's ''Naane Varuven'' and filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's ''The Gray Man'', which marks his Hollywood debut.

