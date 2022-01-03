Left Menu

Prem Chopra and wife test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:05 IST
Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were on Monday admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, a senior doctor treating the couple said.

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old veteran, along with his wife, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here. Both are likely to be discharged in ''a day or two'', he added.

''Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment.

''They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well,'' Parkar said in a statement.

Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi films like ''Bobby'', ''Do Raaste'', and ''Kati Patang'', is the latest Bollywood personality to have contracted the virus. Other actors who tested positive for COVID include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections, which were 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

