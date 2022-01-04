Left Menu

Rajesh Tailang to come out with debut book 'Chaand Pe Chai'

Actor Rajesh Tailang has turned an author with his debut book Chaand Pe Chai, a collection of Hindi poems. The actor, known for his work on films like Mukkabaaz and web series Delhi Crime and Mirzapur, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening.With the launch of his book, Tailang said his dream is finally coming true.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:12 IST
Actor Rajesh Tailang has turned an author with his debut book ''Chaand Pe Chai'', a collection of Hindi poems. The book will be published by Vani Prakashan Group. The actor, known for his work on films like ''Mukkabaaz'' and web series ''Delhi Crime'' and ''Mirzapur'', made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening.

With the launch of his book, Tailang said his dream is finally coming true. ''I am basically an actor, but I always wished to be known as a poet, I am finally taking the first step towards that. ''My collection of poems, 'Chaand Pe Chai' will soon be launched... I hope you will read the book, provide me with feedback and encourage me,'' he said.

The publishing house also shared the cover of ''Chaand Pe Chai'', with a quote of veteran writer-lyricist-poet Gulzar, appreciating the actor's work.

The book will be launched soon. Tailang was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film ''Pagglait''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

