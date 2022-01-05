TV actor Erica Fernandes, mother test positive for COVID-19

Erica Fernandes, star of the TV show ''Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'', on Wednesday said she and her mother have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In her Instagram post, the 28-year-old actor also cautioned fans and followers about home test kits for COVID-19, which she claimed were ''not reliable at all''.

''When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive (sic)'' Fernandes wrote in her post.

The actor, who is prone to laryngitis, said she started developing symptoms on January 2 which made her opt for home kits. Fernandes tested ''negative'' thrice, she added. ''One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day,'' she wrote.

But when her symptoms started getting worse, Fernandes said she went in for a lab test, which turned out to be positive for the virus.

''As i started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough, cold , severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers (sic)''.

The ''Kasautii Zindagii Kay'' actor further assured fans that she and her mother were ''isolated and under medical care''. ''I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested. Much love,'' Fernandes said.

