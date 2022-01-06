Kritika Kamra opens up about working with Naseeruddin Shah in new web show

Left Menu

Actor Kritika Kamra feels fortunate to receive opportunities to share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav in new web series titled 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:42 IST
Kritika Kamra (Image source: Instgram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kritika Kamra feels fortunate to receive opportunities to share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Raghubir Yadav in new web series titled 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. "Just being able to see Naseer sir and Raghubir sir perform up close is treasure for any actor. I've been a huge admirer of Naseer Sir's work and have enjoyed Raghubir Sir's characters. Some of my most favourite scenes of the series are scenes between King and Mishra ji. I cherish the times spent with both of them.. specially conversations about art and life that we used to have at our dinner gatherings," Kritika shared.

The Zee5 web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' revolves around a dysfunctional royal family trying to keep their legacy intact by hook or by crook. The show, which will be out on January 7, also features Lara Dutta and Soha Ali Khan. (ANI)

