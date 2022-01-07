Left Menu

Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves. Stay safe everyone, Bhasker said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 10:57 IST
Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
Swara Bhasker Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Swara Bhasker on Friday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves. ''Hello, Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache, and loss of taste. I Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone,'' Bhasker said. In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. ''I'm taking all necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid, but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all,'' Bhasker added. Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022