Dhanush starts shooting for bilingual film 'Sir'

National Award winner Dhanush on Friday announced that production has started on his new bilingual film ''Sir''.

The Telugu-Tamil movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of ''Rang De'' and “Tholiprema” fame.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared the poster of the film with the message ''filming begins''. ''With lot of passion, heart and faith... #vaathi #sir shooting in progress,'' the 38-year-old actor wrote.

''Sir'', which is set in a junior college, is being produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, and lensed by Dinesh Krishnan B.

Dhanush most recently starred in Hindi movie ''Atrangi Re'' with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Aanand L Rai-directed film currently streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor is set to make his debut in Hollywood with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's ''The Gray Man'', in which he co-stars with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

At home, the actor has a packed slate with films like Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller ''Maaran'', actioner ''Thiruchitrambalam'' and his director-brother Selvaraghavan's ''Naane Varuven'' PTI KKP RB RB

