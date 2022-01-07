Left Menu

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite months after split, take pet dog for walk

Months after their breakup, exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, reunited recently to take their pet dog on a walk, in Miami.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:39 IST
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Months after their breakup, exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, reunited recently to take their pet dog on a walk, in Miami. In photos obtained by TMZ, Shawn and Camila were spotted navigating their way through a local park. Their pet dog Tarzan walked ahead on a leash held by Shawn as Camila strolled alongside them.

The 'Mercy' singer was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers for the walk, while the 'Havana' star wore a beige dress and kept her hair loose. The 'Senorita' singers called in quits in November 2021, releasing a joint statement on both of their Instagram pages.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn, who is currently basking in the praises for his recently released breakup anthem 'It'll be okay', recently took to his Instagram handle to express his discomfort with social media in the wake of his split from Camila. "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he shared on Instagram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

