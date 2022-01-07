Will The Circle Season 4 release in 2022? Know all recent updates!

The Circle Season 3 (US), came live on September 8, 2021, and wrapped up on September 29, 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix's The Circle Season 4. The good news that is The Circle US Season 4 is on the cards. Netflix renewed The Circle US for a fourth and fifth season in August 2021. Michelle Buteau will return to host both seasons of the show.

Netflix has not yet announced the release date for The Circle Season 4 but most likely it would feature in 2022. Although this reality show doesn't maintain a release pattern, however considering the first three seasons' arrival in January 2020, April 2021, and September 2021 respectively, we can expect the fourth season to arrive at any time in 2022.

The Circle is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Toni Ireland, Sarah Fay, and Stephen Yemoh for Seasons 4 and 5. Executive Producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

If you are interested but know nothing about the concept, you can go through the brief below.

The Circle follows a group of participants who move into the same apartment building. However, they will not meet face to face while the game is on, as each of them has to live in the apartment. The contestants can only contact using their fake profiles on the specially-designed social media app.

Throughout the competition, the Circle app remains the only way players can communicate with each other. The participants can play by hiding their original identity. Throughout the season, the contestants are asked to rank their competitors. In the end, the average rating will be disclosed maintaining ascending order. The first two top-rated participants are called "Influencers," whereas the remaining players will be at risk.

The "Influencers" will decide if a participant will stay in the game or be eliminated. Once they will decide, the eliminated contestant will be blocked and they will leave the apartment. However, before leaving they could meet the other players whom they want to meet.

After blocking the players, their fake or real name will be revealed through a video message to the contestants of the game. During the final, the competitors will rate each of them and the highest-rated player will win the game with US$100,000.

Netflix's The Circle US Season 4 is yet to disclose its release date. Stay tuned to get more updates on reality series.

