The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 10: Laginas could find more evidence of a large ship

History Channel's reality series 'The Curse of Oak Island' has already drawn audience interest with several new discoveries. In the upcoming installment, aka, The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 10.it would be interesting to see what the Laginas do next in order to accomplish their mission of solving the 226-year-old mystery of Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 shows how the team has been researching the fact that there could be gold treasures buried in the murky depths of the swamp in Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. Marty and Rick Lagina along with their team are edging closer to solving the treasure mystery. The team already got evidence of the fact that there are massive amounts of silvers in the soil near the Money Pit.

An archeologist found evidence of a huge amount of silver, traces of gold, osmium in the soil near the Money Pit. In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9, while the team was busy digging the soil they found loads of evidence of an ancient Portuguese presence.

The mysterious artifact discovered deep in the swamp could confirm that Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence may be correct. Nolan made those observations over five decades ago.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 10 is titled "Chamber of Secrets". In the upcoming episode, the fellowship is zeroing in on when the Oak Island mystery began and found evidence that the swamp is hiding the wreck of a massive sailing vessel.

The Curse of Oak Island S9 E10 will premiere on the History Channel on January 11, 2022. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c.

