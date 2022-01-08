Amazon Prime cancels 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' after one season

The 2021 horror-thriller teen drama 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' has been cancelled by Amazon Prime after one season. As per Variety, the show that premiered on October 15, last year received mixed reviews from critics who called it "an overlong story that an otherwise talented cast has to work hard to land."

The teen horror series is based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was also adapted into a film in 1997. It follows the story of a teenage group who are stalked by a mysterious killer, a year after a fatal accident on the night of their graduation. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom in pivotal roles.

The 1997 film adaptation followed a similar storyline was a commercial hit with a star-studded cast including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson. (ANI)

