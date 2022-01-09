Maha CM condoles death of renowned singer-actor Ramdas Kamat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday condoled the death of renowned singer-actor Pandit Ramdas Kamat and said he served Marathi musical theatre selflessly for over six decades.

Kamat excelled in all forms of music, be it light music, film or folk music and left an indelible mark, the CM said.

Kamat has left behind a rich legacy for the new generation to emulate, he said.

Kamat, who was born in Mapusa in neighbouring Goa, died on Saturday at the age of 90.

