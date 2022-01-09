Left Menu

Maha CM condoles death of renowned singer-actor Ramdas Kamat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:28 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday condoled the death of renowned singer-actor Pandit Ramdas Kamat and said he served Marathi musical theatre selflessly for over six decades.

Kamat excelled in all forms of music, be it light music, film or folk music and left an indelible mark, the CM said.

Kamat has left behind a rich legacy for the new generation to emulate, he said.

Kamat, who was born in Mapusa in neighbouring Goa, died on Saturday at the age of 90.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

