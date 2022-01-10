Left Menu

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2021

Harshaali Malhotra, who portrayed the role of Shahida in the 2015 Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', has received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:07 IST
Harshaali Malhotra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Harshaali Malhotra, who portrayed the role of Shahida in the 2015 Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', has received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year. Harshaali took to her Instagram handle today and shared a picture from the ceremony. "Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra)," she wrote in the caption.

For the private event, Harshaali could be seen decked up in a stunning white and pink lehenga. In 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Harshaali played the role of Shahida also known as 'Munni', a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi.

Her performance as a mute girl was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

