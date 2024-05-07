Armenia's PM says Armenian security doctrine should be amended - TASS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that his country's national security doctrine should be amended and its relations with Iran and Georgia should be deepened, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

"Regarding the situation in the region, our position is as follows. Deepening relations with Iran and Georgia," TASS quoted him as saying.

