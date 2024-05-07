Armenia's PM says Armenian security doctrine should be amended - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:16 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that his country's national security doctrine should be amended and its relations with Iran and Georgia should be deepened, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.
"Regarding the situation in the region, our position is as follows. Deepening relations with Iran and Georgia," TASS quoted him as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Next Russia sanctions must target shadow oil fleet, Sweden says
Kremlin says seizing frozen Russian assets would be illegal
German spy agency seeks more powers amid Russia's suspected financing of far right
Gazprom subsidiary must stop Russian lawsuit against UniCredit, UK Supreme Court rules
Swiss report large drop in frozen Russian assets