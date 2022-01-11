Left Menu

Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie to star in Netflix's adaptation of 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's adaptation of 'All The Light We Cannot See'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:11 IST
Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie to star in Netflix's adaptation of 'All the Light We Cannot See'
Mark Ruffalo and High Laurie (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's adaptation of 'All The Light We Cannot See'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the two will star opposite newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in the four-part series.

For the unversed, 'All the Light We Cannot See' centres on Marie-Laure (Loberti), a blind French teenager whose path crosses that of young German soldier Werner as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo even took to his Twitter account to update his fans about the project.

"Excited to work alongside this great cast & be reunited with @shawnlevydirect & @Netflix! @hughlaurie," he tweeted. 'Stranger Things' fame Shawn Levy has come on board to helm the upcoming project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

