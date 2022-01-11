Fast & Furious 10 release, cast, filming & more details!

The final chapter of the 'Fast & Furious' Saga is gearing up for its 2023 release. The most recent release of the Fast saga, aka, Fast & Furious 9 or F9 won the hearts of millions across the world. Now the franchise fans are wondering what they could possibly see in Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 before the series is brought to an end.

Fans will be disappointed learning that the series is coming to an end. "Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it," Vin Diesel said.

Here are the all updates on the upcoming film.

In November 2021, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has publicly declined Fast and Furious series star Vin Diesel's request to rejoin the action franchise for its upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Dwayne Johnson explained.

However, Johnson expressed his good wishes for the Fast and Furious family ahead of their next, and ostensibly penultimate, outing.

As of now Fast & Furious 10 is gearing for its production to start in January 2022. Just after the release of Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel confirmed that Fast & Furious 10 and 11 would commence filming in January 2022. "I'm doing Fast 10 Part 1 and Part 2, the finale of the saga, in January," Vin Diesel said to Regal.

As the sequel is planned to have two parts finale Diesel commented that there are many places and locations in the world to cover. "Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies is because there's so much ground to cover. There's so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit," Diesel noted.

Even though the release date of F9 was continuously delayed with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened in theaters last summer, the movie grossed $726 million globally. The tenth chapter of the film was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2021, before F9 took its release date, thus causing the film to be postponed to a later date. It was also expected to be released in February 2023, before being delayed to April 7, 2023, and again to May 19, 2023.

Justin Lin, the director of the Fast & Furious 9 and the other sequels of the franchise is returning in his position. Fast & Furious 10 will bring back Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris.

As F10 is the first chapter of the final movie, we also expect some of the cameo roles characters to return in the series including Lucas Black, Bow Wow), Jason Tobin, and Shea Whigham.

According to Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 may bring back Paul Walker. He appeared in every installment as Brian O'Conner (except The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift released in 2006) before his untimely demise in 2013.

Justin Lin has recently revealed that Paul Walker's character back in Fast & Furious 10 and 11 is a real possibility. This can be possible with the help of CGI.

"Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart of how we've moved forward. Bringing him back is something I think about every day. As we near the end of the franchise, it's a conversation I'm having. I think about this possibility every day," Justin Lin said in an interview with CinePOP.

Currently, Fast & Furious 10 is set to release on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood movies!

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4: Will the fourth sequel gets greenlit in 2022? Updates on current status!