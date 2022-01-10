Kung Fu Panda 4: Will the fourth sequel gets greenlit in 2022? Updates on current status!

Computer-animated movies became mainstream during the 2000s, leading to a massive surge in the creation of these movies in the past two decades. However, only a few of those films became popular with the audience, and one among them is Kung Fu Panda.

The franchise became highly popular and acquired positive reviews and numerous awards. Kung Fu Panda 4 has been highly awaited and anticipated by viewers for the past five years after the release of the third sequel. Fans are hopeful that the fourth movie will get approval in 2022. But, will that really happen?

Although DreamWorks is still silent on Kung Fu Panda 4, fans are hopeful because the franchise weighs on the matter. The CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg has given fans hope that there will be a fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. It is also possible that the series would see three more installments after Kung Fu Panda 3, making it a six-film series.

According to several reports, although the movie is yet to be declared, the production for Kung Fu Panda 4 has started but has been hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we assume that DreamWorks Animation had secretly renewed the fourth movie.

Looking back on January 2016, Collider questioned the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a Kung Fu Panda 4. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said.

"We're not going to try to make the sequels feel open-ended," said Alessandro Carloni, a co-director. We want it to feel like the conclusion of a trip, which we think this film does. Then it's amazing if a fantastic story emerges."

However, on August 2, 2018, when the co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson was asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, she replied that she did not know. Jennifer had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

Therefore if we get Kung Fu Panda 4 in the future, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the third film, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

According to Industry insiders Kai will not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

As of now, there are no updates on Kung Fu Panda 4 from the DreamWorks franchise. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

