Left Menu

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes join hands for Netflix's 'The Raid' reimagining

Years after speculation, filmmaker Gareth Evans' highly acclaimed Indonesian martial arts action film 'The Raid' is finally getting a US-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:17 IST
Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes join hands for Netflix's 'The Raid' reimagining
Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Years after speculation, filmmaker Gareth Evans' highly acclaimed Indonesian martial arts action film 'The Raid' is finally getting a US-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hughes will direct the feature film, while Bay and XYZ Films will produce the follow up to Evans' 2011 martial arts drama that earned the Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto Film Festival.

"We're incredibly excited about Patrick's unique vision for this film. It's a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre," the producers of the film said in a statement obtained by the outlet. For the unversed, 'The Raid', starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festival-goers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in advance of the 2012 edition of Sundance.

The original film was followed in 2014 by 'The Raid 2', which saw protagonist Rama go undercover to fight both police corruption and gangs in the criminal underworld. The Netflix reimagining will be set in Philadelphia's drug-infested 'Badlands', where an elite undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

Hughes will also pen the latest version of 'The Raid' with James Beaufort. Evans and Range Media Partners will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022