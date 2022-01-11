Left Menu

Keerthy Suresh tests positive for COVID-19

South actor Keerthy Suresh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:00 IST
Keerthy Suresh tests positive for COVID-19
Keerthy Suresh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Keerthy Suresh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Twitter handle, Keerthy confirmed her diagnosis by sharing an official statement that read, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe."

The 29-year-old actor informed that she is currently in isolation and under safe care. "Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! Love, Keerthy Suresh," the statement concluded.

Soon after sharing the news, Keerthy received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Apart from Keerthy, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani among several others are also battling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022