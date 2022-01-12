Left Menu

Hulu renews 'The Great' for season three

Hulu has announced that Elle Fanning-led critically-acclaimed series The Great will be returning with its third season.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement of the shows renewal was made at Disneys Television Critics Association winter press tour session.Created by Tony McNamara and also starring Nicholas Hoult, the period satire is about the rise of Catherine the Great Fanning, from being an outsider to become the longest-reigning female ruler in Russias history.The first season of the series premiered on Hulu in May 2020, before being renewed for season two.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 09:47 IST
Hulu renews 'The Great' for season three
  • Country:
  • United States

Hulu has announced that Elle Fanning-led critically-acclaimed series ''The Great'' will be returning with its third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement of the show's renewal was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session.

Created by Tony McNamara and also starring Nicholas Hoult, the period satire is about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning), from being an outsider to become the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

The first season of the series premiered on Hulu in May 2020, before being renewed for season two. It saw Catherine in her youth and married to Emperor Peter III (Hoult), focusing on the plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband.

The second season, which debuted in November, focused on Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country.

''The Great'' also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

The show hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. McNamara serves as executive producer alongside Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West and Matt Shakman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022