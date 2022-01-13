Left Menu

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' child singer Sahdev recovers after accident, thanks fans for wishes

Child artist Sahdev Dirdo, known for his viral hit Bachpan ka Pyaar song, says he has fully recovered, a month after he met with an accident. Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes.Namaskar, I am Sahdev and I have now fully recovered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:32 IST
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' child singer Sahdev recovers after accident, thanks fans for wishes
  • Country:
  • India

Child artist Sahdev Dirdo, known for his viral hit ''Bachpan ka Pyaar'' song, says he has fully recovered, a month after he met with an accident. The ten-year-old viral sensation was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Dirdo took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video about his recovery and captioned it: ''Words will never be enough. Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes''.

''Namaskar, I am Sahdev and I have now fully recovered. I thank you all, including the doctors and staff, for your prayers and wishes,'' he said in the video.

A native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, the young boy became an internet sensation after a video of him singing ''Bachpan ka Pyaar'' went viral on the Internet. The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher.

Last year in August, singer and rapper Badshah came out with a remix version of ''Bachpan ka Pyaar'', featuring Dirdo. In December, the singer had assured he would go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon for Dirdo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022