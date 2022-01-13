Killing Eve Season 4: How will they conclude the series? And more details!

Killing Eve Season 4 finally got its release date. BBC America will premiere the first two episodes of the series on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The episode also will be available a week earlier, on Feb. 20, on streaming site AMC+.

Season 3 ended with Eve and Villanelle standing together on the London Bridge faced with the decision of whether or not to leave one another. According to the new Killing Eve Season 4 teaser trailer, they won't stay apart for long. The relationship between Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) will remain the same. Villanelle will continue to kill, and Sandra Oh will continue to be secretly obsessed with her.

A trailer of the final batch of Killing Eve episodes was released with the caption "actions have consequences" just after Christmas 2021. In the trailer, Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens narrates in voiceover, "Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn't do what we did? People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings."

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 has not been revealed in detail yet. AMC and BBC America's season 4 synopsis reads, "Eve and Villanelle are now in very different places after their bridge encounter. Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a 'monster.' Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale."

Suzanne Heathcote, the head writer cum EP hinted at the plot. "I just think they couldn't get shot again. Or stabbed. Of course, they are on a bridge and there's all sorts of drama that they could have happened there."

"I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see — particularly with the revelation in the earlier scene that they were both complicit in somebody else's death," said Suzanne Heathcote.

Besides Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, several other main characters are likely to make a return in Killing Eve Season 4. This includes Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as NikoPolastri and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

Sadly, Killing Eve Season 4 will be the end of the series. According to THR, there could be a spinoff of the series. So perhaps fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. AMC Network is working closely with the production company, Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a spinoff idea for the series. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

Also Read: Indiana Jones 5: Filming will end within a month & find out what could be the plot!