Indiana Jones 5: Filming will end within a month & find out what could be the plot!

Indiana Jones is returning to theatres after a long gap of 13 years. Recently, James Mangold, the director of the untitled Indiana Jones 5 confirmed that the filming is about to complete. In response to fans' questions, he tweeted, "About a month remaining."

Indiana Jones 5 began its pre-production in 2020. The Principal photography began in the U.K. on June 4, 2021, and was scheduled to wrap in December 2021. Seemingly the delays are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some hiccups due to the fact that the 79-year-old, Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury on the film set in June.

Indiana Jones 5 is yet to get its title. Harrison Ford will return to play the iconic role of Indy with George Lucas on board as executive producer. Steven Spielberg is not working behind the camera, however, we are going to see Logan's director James Mangold as a developer and as well as a writer in the fifth installment.

@mang0ld Happy New Year Mr. Mangold! May I ask how close you are to the end of Indy 5's filming? — Johnny Marco (@realJohnnyMarco) January 1, 2022

Back in January 2021, James Mangold hinted that Indiana Jones will travel in search of Fountain of Youth, and the film would be set in 1960s New York City.

In the last installment, viewers saw Indy travel throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

Reportedly, Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies, the Nazis, through their involvement in the 60s Space Race.

Walt Disney CEO, Bob Iger earlier hinted that Indiana Jones 5 will be the final installment of the franchise. The last movie will see Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel serving as the producers.

Mads Mikkelsen's character will be playing the villain in the untitled Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the role of a NAZI scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative, noted The Iluminerdi.

Furthermore, fans would see Shaunette Renee Wilson playing Mads Mikkelsen's character's CIA, who will be responsible for babysitting. The site also reported that Mads Mikkelsen's villain's character will be accompanied by a female, who's described as "an evil and brutal killer."

Although it's not conformed, but according to some media outlets, Scarlett Johansson could play a villain in Indiana Jones 5.

So, if we gather all the pieces of news, we can get a hint of the plot. As NASA's Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, and as Mangold's hinted, Indianan Jones 5 would be set in the 1960 space race. That means Indiana Jones 5 is taking place a decade after the events of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which is set in 1957, and Indy will clash with Soviet agents working under Irina Spalko.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!

