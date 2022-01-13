Left Menu

It's a big deal to block festival dates for releases: Tiger Shroff

Get ready to witness Tiger Shroff in action avatar this year, and that too in two different films -- 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:44 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Get ready to witness Tiger Shroff in action avatar this year, and that too in two different films -- 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. Interestingly, both films will be released around festivals.

"2022 is a very important and special year for me as both my films 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath' will be releasing on festivals, Eid and Christmas respectively. It's a big deal to block the festival dates for release, especially those that have only been taken by stalwarts of our industry so far and I'm grateful to my producers for showing their trust and faith in me. All I can do in return is continue working hard and bring the best I can on the table for my ever so kind and loving audience," Tiger said. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' will be released on April 29, 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria are also a part of the film.

Whereas, Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath' will release on December 23, 2022. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film also has Kriti Sanon in the lead role. (ANI)

